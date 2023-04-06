LouCity FC escapes with 1-0 victory in Lexington SC’s U.S. Open Cup debut

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Sporting Club fell by a 1-0 final against Louisville City FC in the second round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Wednesday.

The loss sent Lexington SC out in its cup debut while Louisville City advanced into the third round.

With the rain pouring down, neither team was able to record a shot until 25 minutes into the game, and the first shot on target, which was saved by Austin Causey, didn’t come until 11 minutes later.

Both teams entered the halftime locked in a 0-0 tie.

Louisville City managed to break the tie in the 69th minute off a header by Sean Totsch that was sent into the box by Paolo DelPiccolo.

Louisville City controlled the possession in the match, holding the ball 58% of the time and finishing with a 1.34 to 0.14 advantage in expected goals.

Next up for Lexington SC is the club’s home opener Saturday, April 8 at Toyota Stadium in Georgetown. Lexington SC plays Forward Madison.

Fans can purchase tickets to the home opener here.