Louisville dismisses guard Koron Davis, who disputes he requested to transfer from program

Louisville Virginia Basketball
Mike Kropf/AP
Louisville head coach Kenny Payne yells to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)
Posted at 3:31 PM, Dec 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-14 15:31:18-05

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville says it has dismissed Koron Davis, hours after announcing the junior guard had informed the program of his intention to transfer.

The school said it supported Davis and “wished him well in the future” in a brief release just before Wednesday night's game against Arkansas State. The release did not provide any details about his dismissal. A one-sentence release announcing his decision to transfer earlier in the day expressed the same sentiment.

Davis disputed that account on social media, saying on X, formerly known as Twitter: “I never asked to transfer. I enjoy being a Cardinal. The fact an official statement was released giving false information is disheartening and sad.”

Davis was in the stands for the Cardinals' 75-63 loss to the Red Wolves but did not speak to reporters. Second-year Louisville coach Kenny Payne declined to elaborate on the conflicting statements after the game and said, “It’s emotional for me because he’s a good kid. It’s one of those circumstances where we’ve already addressed it.”

Davis, from Gary, Indiana, had not played this season after transferring from Los Angeles Southwest Community College as part of a Cardinals recruiting class ranked in the top 10 by several outlets.

