Louisville extends coach Jeff Walz through the 2028-29 season

ACC Miami Louisville Basketball
Gerry Broome/AP
Louisville coach Jeff Walz reacts during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Miami in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference women's tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Posted at 2:11 PM, Mar 18, 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz has agreed to a contract extension through the 2028-29 season.

Walz thanked the athletic department and school officials for recognizing his program’s success with the extension. The 15-year coach, 410-112 at the school with three women’s Final Four appearances and four Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season titles, said in a release that he was excited as when he arrived and praised his staff and players.

The Cardinals begin NCAA Tournament against Albany with their third No. 1 seeding in four trips.

