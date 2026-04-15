Louisville selected to host the 2028 United States Olympic gymnastics trials ahead of Los Angeles games

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Louisville will host the 2028 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics, serving as the final stop for athletes hoping to compete in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

USA Gymnastics and the Louisville Sports Commission announced Wednesday that the city will take on the moniker of Gymnastics City USA 2028. The events will bring together five gymnastics competitions over 15 days, from June 5 to June 19, 2028.

The Kentucky International Convention Center and the KFC Yum! Center will host the events. The four-day Olympic Trials will run from June 16 through June 19 at the KFC Yum! Center, where the USA Gymnastics women’s and men’s National Team athletes will compete for a spot on the 2028 U.S. Olympic Team.

According to a press release, at the conclusion of the competition, USA Gymnastics will announce the 2028 Olympic Teams for artistic, trampoline, and rhythmic gymnastics live in front of the audience.

"In 2028, the Olympic Games will take place in Los Angeles, but one of the most important moments on that journey will happen right here in Louisville with our Olympic Trials," USA Gymnastics President and CEO Kyle Albrecht said. "With the support of an incredible community and committed partners across the city and state, we’re confident we will deliver an experience that reflects the very best of our sport, our country, and the Olympic movement."

According to the release, the event is expected to bring more than 200,000 visitors and 6,500 participants to Louisville. When Minneapolis hosted Gymnastics City USA in 2024, it drove nearly $75 million in economic impact and reached a record 1.9 billion people on social media.

"This is an incredible moment for Kentucky as we welcome the nation’s best gymnasts to Louisville who are chasing their American Dream and the chance to compete at the 2028 Olympics," Gov. Andy Beshear said. "Athletes and their families, along with fans from across the country, will see the hospitality and excitement that have made our state a global sports destination – for horse racing, professional soccer, college basketball and now the Olympic trials."

The release states that downtown Louisville will anchor the 15 days of festivities, with Fourth Street Live! serving as a hub for fan activations, live entertainment, and community celebrations.

"Hosting the U.S. Olympic Team Trials is a defining moment for Louisville and a testament to our community’s ability to deliver world-class events on the biggest stage," Louisville Sports Commission President and CEO Greg Fante said. "Gymnastics City USA 2028 will showcase the very best athletes in the world, as well as the energy, hospitality and passion that make Louisville such a special place. We are proud to play a role in helping shape the journey to Los Angeles and to create an unforgettable experience for athletes and fans alike."

According to the release, the 2028 Games mark the first Summer Olympics on U.S. soil since 1996 in Atlanta, where the "Magnificent Seven" women’s team won the first-ever Olympic women’s team gymnastics gold for the U.S. Four members of that team attended the announcement Wednesday:

"We were so proud to be part of an incredible performance in Atlanta, winning the first gold medal ever for a U.S. women’s gymnastics team. We are looking forward to seeing what the 2028 team accomplishes in Los Angeles," Amanda Borden said.





"Competing on home soil is an unforgettable experience. We felt it during the Atlanta Games in 1996, the energy, pride, and support push you to give everything you have. With the Olympics returning to the United States, a new generation will get to feel just how powerful that moment truly is," Shannon Miller said.







"The future of U.S. gymnastics is incredibly bright for both the men’s and women’s programs. As the road to Los Angeles begins in Louisville, a new generation of athletes will rise—each with the opportunity to leave their mark on the sport’s history," Dominique Moceanu said.







"The focus is on competition, but even 30 years later, being an Olympic gold medalist has shaped our lives in so many ways. The Olympic Team that will be chosen in Louisville will also have their lives changed forever," Jaycie Phelps said.

Stephen Nedoroscik, who won two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, hosted the announcement and hopes to compete at the 2028 Olympic Team Trials.

"The Olympics are the pinnacle of achievement for any gymnast, but the Olympic Trials may be the most important competition of our lives," Nedoroscik said. "I’m looking forward to hopefully being at the KFC Yum! Center in two years to try to make my second Olympic Team. The Paris Olympics were incredible, but nothing would beat having a chance to win a medal on home soil in Los Angeles."

According to the release, the 15-day event schedule includes the USA Gymnastics Championships, XCelebration, the USA Gymnastics National Congress and Trade Show, and the Gymnastics For All Gymfest.

Tickets for the 2028 U.S. Olympic Team Trials will go on sale in 2027. Ticket sales for the accompanying USA Gymnastics Championships and registration for the 2028 National Congress and Trade Show will open in 2028.