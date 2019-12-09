Lynn Bowden entering the NFL Draft for 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lynn Bowden Jr. has announced on his Twitter that he will be entering the NFL Draft in 2020.

I have a special message for the #BBN. Love y'all 🖤 pic.twitter.com/OqT3XeHgBM — Lynn Bowden Jr (@LynnBowden_1) December 9, 2019

Bowden said that he will still be playing in the bowl game on Dec. 31 in Charlotte.

"I will be taking those memories with me wherever I go next," said Bowden in his video on Twitter. He also asked people to come see his last game for UK, which is the Belk Bowl on Dec. 31.

Bowden is also a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award and leads the SEC in all-purpose yardage. He is averaging 153 yards per game.

On Dec. 4, Bowden received his second Manning Award Quarterback of the Week.

He is also the only player in the nation that is leading his team in rushing and pass receiving. He is ranked 13th on UK's career receptions list with 114 and is 18th on the career receiving yards list with 1,303 yards.