LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lynn Bowden Jr. has been named the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week after Kentucky's 45-13 win over Louisville this past Saturday.

This is the second time that Bowden has received the Quarterback of the Week. The first time was in October after Kentucky's win over Arkansas.

Here are highlights of Bowden's performance on Saturday:



Rushed 22 times for 284 yards, which is a career-high, broke the SEC record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single game, and is the third-most in the nation

Had a career-high with four rushing touchdowns, which broke or tied with six previous school records

Set Governor's Cup records for most rushing yards in one game

Set Governor's Cup records for most rushing touchdowns in one game

Tied UK's previous record for most touchdowns in one game

Tied UK's previous records for most rushing touchdowns in one game

Given the CFPA National Performer of the Week

Bowden is also a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award and leads the SEC in all-purpose yardage. He is averaging 153 yards per game.

After their win on Saturday, Kentucky finished the regular season 7-5 and 3-5 in the SEC.

Kentucky will find out where their bowl game will be on Sunday.