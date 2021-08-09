Lyon County golf course renamed after Cullan Brown

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lyon county golf course was renamed in honor of a UK golfer who lost his battle with cancer last August at the age of 20.

UK golfer Cullan Brown, will be forever memorialized in his hometown of Eddyville. Cullan spent countless hours perfecting his skills at Mineral Mound State Park, where the golf course has been officially renamed, “The Cullan.”

“It’s our hope that everyone that comes to play this beautiful course plays it like Cullan,” said Emily Brown, Cullan’s mother.

The day was truly a celebration of Cullan’s life. From the memories shared of him to the ceremonial tee, his sister Cathryn hit in front of all the people who knew and loved her brother.

“The memories today brought a smile,” Emily said. “To know that Cullan touched as many lives as he touched in the 19 healthy years he had means the world.”

Cullan grew up playing at Mineral Mound State Park. His touch is everywhere, and his mom Emily says she hopes people see that when they come here and that it inspires them.

“He was very humble and very behind the scenes, but this is exactly what needed to be done to hopefully help children foster the love of the game that he loves so much,” Emily said.

Cullan was incredibly talented at golf and incredibly loved for the way he treated people.

“God made him different,” Brian Craig, UK’s Head Golf Coach said. “ He made him different. He was something special that I don't think I'll ever experience again.”

Governor Andy Beshear was also in attendance at the celebration and shared kind words with the family.

“What a good, good young man he was. How he touched other people’s lives made me think a lot about my kids and the type of young men or women I want them to grow up to be,” Beshear said.