Madison Square Garden to host CBS Sports Classic in December 2024

NEW YORK CITY (LEX 18) — Madison Square Garden in New York City will host the annual CBS Sports Classic college basketball doubleheader in 2024.

According to a release, the doubleheader is scheduled for December 21. It will feature UCLA versus North Carolina at 3:00 p.m. ET, followed by Ohio State taking on Kentucky.

“As we enter our 11th year of the CBS Sports Classic, we’re thrilled to return to the iconic venue at Madison Square Garden featuring some of the nation’s most elite men’s basketball programs,” said Dan Weinberg, EVP Programming, CBS Sports in a press release. “Throughout our more than four decades of college basketball coverage, we have showcased the game at the highest level, from the first tip of the season through the final buzzer in April, and the CBS Sports Classic is a prime example of our commitment to highlighting the best in college basketball.”

The event will be broadcast on CBS Television Network and can be streamed live on Paramount+.

The release states that fans can buy official travel packages for the doubleheader. Tickets will go on sale in August.

For more information on the doubleheader or to buy tickets, go to Tickets – CBS Sports Classic.