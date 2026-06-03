Malachi Moreno sits down with BBN Tonight to discuss his return to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Malachi Moreno recently made his decision to bypass the NBA and return to the University of Kentucky for his sophomore season.

In one of his first interviews since making that life choice, he sat down with Maggie Davis at the University of Kentucky Downtown Studio. They would discuss what into his decision, how he told Wildcats head coach Mark Pope and his expectations for his second season in the Blue and White.

Moreno averaged 8 points and 6 rebounds per game last season while blocking 53 shots. Even as young as he is, he'll certainly be a leader for the Wildcats this coming season.