Mandaloun takes controversial Haskell at Monmouth on DQ

Coady Photography/Churchill Downs
<b>#7: Mandaloun</b>
Mandaloun
Posted at 7:15 PM, Jul 17, 2021
OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — Kentucky Derby runner-up Mandaloun was involved in another controversial finish, awarded the $1 million Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park on Saturday after apparent winner Hot Rod Charlie veered in the stretch and caused Midnight Bourbon and his jockey to take a scary fall.

Midnight Bourbon recovered from a tumble to the track and ran off uninjured, the on-call vet at the Jersey Shore track said.

Jockey Paco Lopez was put on board and removed form the track in an ambulance. There was no immediate word on his condition.

The track stewards immediately flashed the inquiry sign after the race and they didn’t need long to place Hot Rod Charlie, the 4-5 favorite coming off a second-place finish in the Belmont Stakes, last for interference.

