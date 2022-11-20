Marks Stoops signs contract extension, includes raise and contract buyout

LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky football coach, Mark Stoops, has agreed to a new contract with the team through June 2031.

Coach Stoops' new deal pays him $9 million a year. In the new contract, Stoops' buyout increases to $4.5 million if he leaves before July 2023.

This new contract was signed the day before Kentucky's loss to Vanderbilt a couple of weeks ago. Stoops' previous contract went through June of 2028, but included a clause which stated he would have a one-year extension if Kentucky won seven games in the season and a two-year extension if the team won ten games.

Details of the new contract can be found here: stoops-mark-20221118170505634.pdf (uky.edu)