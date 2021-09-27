Watch
Masks required for all fans at Big Blue Madness

Posted at 6:34 PM, Sep 27, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Regardless of vaccination status, all guests, staff, and vendors will be required to wear a mask while visiting Rupp Arena and that includes during the madness event, set for October 15th at 7 p.m.

Tickets to the event are free and will be distributed online through ticketmaster.com and through the ticketmaster app starting at 8 p.m on Friday, October 1st.

Big Blue Madness will feature introductions of both the men's and women's basketball teams, practice drills, videos, and more.

