Masks required for all fans at Big Blue Madness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Regardless of vaccination status, all guests, staff, and vendors will be required to wear a mask while visiting Rupp Arena and that includes during the madness event, set for October 15th at 7 p.m.

Tickets to the event are free and will be distributed online through ticketmaster.com and through the ticketmaster app starting at 8 p.m on Friday, October 1st.

Big Blue Madness will feature introductions of both the men's and women's basketball teams, practice drills, videos, and more.

