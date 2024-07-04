Miki Sudo sets new record in Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest victory

Miki Sudo claimed her 10th victory at the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Thursday.

Sudo, the defending champion, set a world record in the women's event — downing 51 hog dogs and buns in 10 minutes. She annihilated her fellow competitive eaters. Mayoi Ebihara, a 28-year-old from Japan, came in second place after eating 37 hot dogs and buns.

The men's competition, which will be without star Joey Chestnut, is slated for later in the day.

Major League Eating, which partners with Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs to run the event, said it couldn't come to an agreement with Chestnut for him to appear at the event. Chestnut recently partnered with Impossible Foods, which has created a vegan hot dog.

Chestnut has won 17 of the last 18 Fourth of July hot dog eating contests. But all is not lost for his fans, as Chestnut will be competing against soldiers at Fort Bliss, Texas, in another hot dog eating event. He said the contest will raise money for a military charity.

Chestnut may also start a new Labor Day tradition. That's when he will square off against Takeru Kobayashi, winner of six Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contests.

The event, which will air live on Netflix, reunites the two competitive eaters for a hot dog eating contest for the first time in 15 years. At the 2009 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, Chestnut defeated Kobayashi after consuming 68 hot dogs against Kobayashi's 64.5.