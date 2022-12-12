Mississippi State coach Mike Leach hospitalized in Jackson

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach was hospitalized after “a personal health issue” that happened at his home in Starkville.

The 61-year-old Leach was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, which is about 125 miles away from Mississippi State.

The university said in a statement it would have no further comment on Leach’s condition.

Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has been placed in charge of the team as it prepares for an appearance in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 1 in Tampa, Florida.

Leach is in his third season at Mississippi State, with a 19-17 record.