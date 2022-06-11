Watch
Mo Donegal finishes 1st at Belmont, another Pletcher win

APTOPIX Belmont Stakes Horse Racing
Frank Franklin II/AP
Mo Donegal (6), with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. up, crosses the finish line to win the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Posted at 6:57 PM, Jun 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-11 19:10:23-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mo Donegal finished first and filly Nest was second, giving trainer Todd Pletcher a 1-2 finish at the Belmont Stakes on Saturday for his sixth victory in the Triple Crown race.

Donegal rounded the 1 1/2-mile track in 2 minutes, 28.28 seconds, ahead of Nest and Skippylongstocking. Pletcher won the Belmont Stakes for the fourth time, following Rags to Riches in 2007, Palace Malice in 2013 and Tapwrit in 2017.

Rich Strike, a stunning Kentucky Derby winner at 80-to-1 odds, was sixth after owner Rick Dawson and trainer Eric Reed held him out of the Preakness with an eye on Belmont.

Rich Strike was the first healthy Derby winner to skip Pimlico since 1985.

