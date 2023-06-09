Morehead State University announces Kelly Wells as director of athletics

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Morehead State University announced Kelly Wells has been selected to serve as director of athletics.

Wells, a native of Morehead, has spent the last 17 years at the University of Pikeville (UPIKE), serving as the men's basketball head coach from 2006 to 2020 and director of athletics from 2018 to present.

During his tenure at UPIKE, he developed and implemented numerous programs and served in a vast capacity:



Led a team of more than 55 staff members and 25 head coaches.

Oversaw 24 varsity sports participating in the Mid-South Conference – adding swimming and wrestling programs during his tenure.

Partnered with UPIKE leadership on the Bear Mountain Project, a $50 million facility project for outdoor sports.

Led efforts to improve and enhance various athletic facilities, including the completion of an indoor hitting/pitching facility and renovations to facilities for football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, and women's soccer.

Oversaw the rebranding of UPIKE and UPIKE Athletics.

Grew athletics staff with new positions of senior women's administrator and athletic administrative assistant and expanded roles in sports medicine and sports communication.

Created and implemented the UPIKE Sports Network – a streaming service for athletic events and coaches' shows.

Implemented the UPIKE BEAR Awards – Bears Excellence Achieving Recognition – a student-athlete awards program.

Oversaw the implementation of four athletics-focused student organizations, including the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Honest Athletes and BEARS Care.

Served the university with roles on UPIKE Executive Staff, Operations Committee and Retention Task Force Committee.

Long before he served as athletic director in Pikeville, he had built a storied career as a hall-of-fame athlete and coach.

After completing his time as a Division I athlete at MSU, where he scored more than 450 career points and spent three years as a varsity letter winner on the men's basketball team from 1992-94.

Wells began coaching boys' basketball at Marion County High School. After two seasons with the Knights, he went on to eight successful seasons at Mason County High School, where he coached eventual All-American at the University of Tennessee, Chris Lofton and led the Royals to a 2003 state championship.

Wells will begin his service to MSU Athletics when he steps into his new role July 1.