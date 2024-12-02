Morehead State volleyball heading to the Steel City to open the NCAA tournament

(MSU Athletics) -- The Morehead State volleyball team will travel to western Pennsylvania for the opening round of the NCAA Tournament to take on the top national seed Pitt Panthers in the 2024 NCAA Volleyball Tournament.

The Eagles finished the year wth an 18-14 record overall, 12-6 in Ohio Valley Conference play. This marks the fourth appearance for Morehead State in the NCAA Tournament. The Eagles also appeared in the field in 2011, 2013 and 2020. The last appearance was notable in that Morehead State got their first NCAA tournament win; a five-set victory over host Creighton in Omaha, Neb.

"We are excited to play in the NCAA tournament, and experience that atmosphere,"Morehead State coach Kyrsten Becker-McBride said. "We had a tough non-conference schedule that prepared us for the conference season, and I think we have played our best game the past month. I'm proud of how our team progressed through the season," she said.

The match is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET. It can be seen on ESPN+.

