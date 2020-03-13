NCAA agrees for extra eligibility relief for spring sports

(LEX 18) — Some good news came from the NCAA Friday, as the Division I Council Coordination Committee has agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student athletes who participated in spring sports.

Division I Council Coordination Committee agrees eligibility relief is appropriate for spring sports: pic.twitter.com/u7hwYOyTDV — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 13, 2020

The committee will also discuss if anything can or will be done for student-athletes who participated in winter sports.