NCAA agrees for extra eligibility relief for spring sports

Details of eligibility relief to be finalized at a later time
Posted: 3:09 PM, Mar 13, 2020
(LEX 18) — Some good news came from the NCAA Friday, as the Division I Council Coordination Committee has agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student athletes who participated in spring sports.

The committee will also discuss if anything can or will be done for student-athletes who participated in winter sports.

