NCAA Baseball announces regional hosts sites, names Lexington's Kentucky Proud Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sunday, NCAA Baseball named regional host sites. The Lexington region will be hosted by UK baseball at Lexington's Kentucky Proud Park.
The University of Kentucky is one of 16 NCAA Regional host locations for the second time in a row. This announcement also marks the first time the university has reached postseason tournament in back-to-back seasons.
The University of Kentucky is part of the Southeastern Conference co-championships during the regular season. It was one of five league schools among the 16 regional hosts which cements the conference more, as the deepest and most challenging in Division I.
The Lexington Regional at Kentucky Proud Park will open on Friday, May 31st. Three teams will join the Wildcats in Lexington, and the rest of the field will be announced during Monday's Selection Show, which airs at noon ET on ESPN2. During that show, UK will also find out if its one of the eight national seeds that would host the Super Regional.
All of the announced sites include:
Athens Region - Foley Field
Bryan-College Station Region - Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park
Chapel Hill Region - Bryson Field at Boshamer Stadium
Charlottesville Region - Davenport Field at Disharoon Park
Clemson Region - Doug Kingsmore Stadium
Corvallis Region - Goss Stadium at Coleman Field
Fayetteville Region - Baum-Walker Stadium
Greenville Region - Lewis Field at Clark-LeClair Stadium
Knoxville Region - Lindsey Nelson Stadium
Lexington Region - Kentucky Proud Park
Norman Region - L. Dale Mitchell Park
Raleigh Region - Doak Field at Dail Park
Santa Barbara Region - Caesar Uyesaka Stadium
Stillwater Region - O'Brate Stadium
Tallahassee Region - Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium
Tucson Region - Hi Corbett Field