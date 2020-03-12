Menu

NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships

NCAA Men's and Women's Tournaments cancelled, among other sports
Posted: 4:28 PM, Mar 12, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-12 18:35:53-04
SEC, Big Ten, AAC cancel conference basketball tournaments

(LEX 18) — The NCAA recently released this statement in regards to NCAA athletics for the remainder of the academic year:

Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities.

