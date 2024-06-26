NCAA council votes to remove cannabis from banned drug list, removes limits on on-field coaches

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA Division I Council voted Tuesday to remove cannabis products from the banned drug substance list and end limits on how many football staffers can work with players on field.

The council said cannabis products don't provide a competitive advantage and its focus in on the health well-being of student athletes rather than punishment for using cannabis.

The additional coaches on field mean teams are no longer limited to just the head coach and 10 assistants working with players at practices and games.

