New proposal for University of Kentucky Athletics to be moved to 'holding company'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new proposal for the University of Kentucky Athletics will be considered for the department to move to a "holding company," according to a release.

The release states that the proposal is "designed to increase flexibility and enable the department to continue as one of the best in the country by finding new opportunities to generate additional revenue and more efficiently manage expenses."

The proposal, according to a release, will be considered by the UK Board of Trustees. If adopted, the department will move to a "limited liability or holding company being created called Champions Blue, LLC."

“We believe this is an innovative approach — a new structure and governance model that thoughtfully contemplates how we strengthen Athletics, protect and promote the University and open up new opportunities for growth,” said UK President Eli Capilouto in a press release. “It’s a foundation and model that we are calling Champions Blue. Athletics and its success have always been the result of an incredible and productive partnership with campus. It will continue to be in the future — if we seize the opportunities in front of us to meet the challenges that lie ahead.”

For more information on the model, go to New Model Represents Innovative Approach to Future of College Athletics – UK Athletics.