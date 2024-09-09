NFL players explain why they opted to use Guardian Caps in season opener

A handful of NFL players sported newly approved Guardian Caps on Sunday as the league is now allowing players the ability to wear the helmet covers intended to reduce head injuries.

New England's Jabrill Peppers was among those who wore the helmet accessory.

“It’s really for those plays where you might not see a guy coming from the side and get incidental contact on your head,” Peppers told reporters. “But I don’t really feel anything with it, so I like that a lot.”

The New York Times reported that Peppers intends to continue wearing the helmet cover as long as his team doesn't play in any hot-weather games.

“I’m a hitter, so the more protection I can get, why not?” he added. “As long as it’s not impeding me or slowing me down, I don’t see why not.”

Guardian Caps are padded helmet covers that provide impact reduction. In NFL preseason practices with helmets and regular season contact practices, there was an overall 50% reduction in concussions.

In 2023, the NFL began requiring linemen and linebackers to wear Guardian Caps during practices. Starting this season, the NFL is allowing players to wear Guardian Caps during games.

Titans' tight end Josh Whyle is among those taking advantage of the new rule.

"I can't mess around anymore," Whyle told ESPN. "I want to stay healthy and if this is what it takes, then I'm all for it."

Two members of the Indianapolis Colts, Rodney Thomas and Kylen Granson, were also seen with a Guardian Cap on Sunday.

Granson said in a video on his Instagram page that he wants to inspire kids to know that "health and safety are also cool."

The NFL does not have plans to mandate the helmet covers for games, as helmets themselves have also seen some improvements.