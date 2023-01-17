Watch Now
NFL playoffs: Cowboys beat Bucs, divisional round awaits

Cowboys Buccaneers Football
Chris O'Meara/AP
Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse (27) celebrates with safety Israel Mukuamu after intercepting the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Posted at 9:07 AM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 09:07:56-05

A scintillating wild-card weekend in the NFL playoffs ended with a snoozer.

The Dallas Cowboys cruised to a 31-14 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

The Cowboys’ first road playoff win in 30 years was largely devoid of drama after a weekend full of tight games and incredible comebacks.

Now it’s on to the divisional round, which begins Saturday.

In the AFC, the Chiefs will host the Jaguars while the Bills host the Bengals.

In the NFC, the Cowboys travel to the 49ers while the Giants hit the road against the Eagles.

