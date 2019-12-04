No. 15 Kentucky women host Charlotte on Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The No. 15 Kentucky women's basketball team returns home on Wednesday morning to host Charlotte.

The Wildcats are playing the early morning game at 11:00 a.m. to allow 1,000 local elementary students to attend and cheer on UK. The Winning Tools Education Day is based on UK head coach Matthew Mitchell’s winning tools of honesty, hard work and discipline, which he has used to successfully build the Kentucky women’s basketball program. Several local elementary schools have partnered with UK Athletics to make the day a success as the students will start their day with a tour of campus before moving over to Memorial Coliseum to attend the game.

Kentucky is now 7-0 on the season while the 49ers are 6-1. The game can be seen on SEC Network+.