No. 18 Kentucky upsets No. 6 Mississippi St.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — National Player of the Year candidate Rhyne Howard scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the 18th-ranked Kentucky women's basketball team upset sixth-ranked Mississippi State 73-62 on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Coliseum.

It was the 15th time this season that Howard has scored at least 20 points in a game and the 20th time she has scored in double figures during the 2019-20 campaign. Sunday's game was Howard's fifth double-double of the season and the 10th of her career. She also went over 1,000 career points on Sunday in just her second season.

Kentucky (19-5, 8-4 SEC) got 15 points from Chasity Patterson and 14 from Jaida Roper, who scored eight of her points in the fourth period.

Kentucky had big first and third quarters in the game, with the Cats outscoring the Bulldogs 19-9 in the first period and 22-9 in the third. The Cats also won the battle of points off turnovers (20-14) and bench points (26-17).