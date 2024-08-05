Olympian Bobby Finke's Kentucky family sings his praises after gold medal win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — This past weekend Bobby Finke put on a show for Team USA, as he won the gold medal in the 1500 meter freestyle, breaking a world record which was held for 12 years. Notably. Finke also took home the gold in the 1500 meter freestyle at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“Part of his strategy was to hope that they didn’t notice him, and I thought wow,” Finke's aunt Jackie Walters said. “Here’s a kid who established a world record, but he’s just humble."

Bobby’s mother’s side of the family lived in Danville. Her, Jackie, and Bobby’s Uncle Tom Williams all attended University of Kentucky at some point. After living elsewhere after college for a few years, Williams found his way back to Kentucky. He described the area as a hidden gem.

“A lot of people say Kentucky is a secret, let’s just keep it that way,” said Williams.

Bobby and the rest of his siblings grew up in the Clearwater Florida area. While a lot of his family members are Wildcats, there is no changing his mind. He is a Gator at heart.

“We are the voice of 'hey you still have Kentucky roots.' But he is an awful big Florida Gator boy. 'Bobby, I love it, but do you have to do that gator [chomp]?'” Williams expressed.

