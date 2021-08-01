After Biles exit, MyKayla Skinner earns Olympic silver medal

TOKYO — Mykayla Skinner won a silver medal on vault in the women's gymnastics event final to fulfil a lifelong Olympic dream.

But she wasn't supposed to be there.

She had the fourth-highest score during qualifications.

But the rules allow each country a maximum of two athletes in the finals.

Simone Biles and Jade Carey finished first and second to push Skinner from the competition.

She was preparing to get on a plane to go home when Biles struggled at team finals last week.

Skinner subbed in for her and now she's heading home with a silver medal.