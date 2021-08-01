Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

After Biles exit, MyKayla Skinner earns Olympic silver medal

items.[0].image.alt
Ashley Landis/AP
Mykayla Skinner of the United States, performs on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women's apparatus final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Tokyo Olympics Artistic Gymnastics
Posted at 8:52 AM, Aug 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-01 08:52:42-04

TOKYO — Mykayla Skinner won a silver medal on vault in the women's gymnastics event final to fulfil a lifelong Olympic dream.

But she wasn't supposed to be there.

She had the fourth-highest score during qualifications.

But the rules allow each country a maximum of two athletes in the finals.

Simone Biles and Jade Carey finished first and second to push Skinner from the competition.

She was preparing to get on a plane to go home when Biles struggled at team finals last week.

Skinner subbed in for her and now she's heading home with a silver medal.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo