AP sources: US skaters to get Olympic torches as medals wait

ZHANGJIAKOU, China — IOC president Thomas Bach has offered U.S. figure skaters Olympic torches as holdover gifts while they await a resolution of the Russian doping case preventing them from receiving their silver medals.

Two people familiar with the events told The Associated Press that Bach reiterated to the athletes the IOC stance that no medal ceremonies would be held for events involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva until her case is resolved.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the meeting was confidential. Nathan Chen and his U.S. teammates finished runner-up to the Russians in the team event last week but the outcome was quickly thrown into chaos when reports surfaced that Valieva had used a banned medication.