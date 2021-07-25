Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

Flying start: American swimmers do just fine without Phelps

items.[0].image.alt
Petr David Josek/AP
Chase Kalisz, left, of the United States, celebrates with teammate Jay Litherland after winning the final of the men's 400-meter individual medley at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Tokyo Olympics Swimming
Posted at 9:51 AM, Jul 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-25 09:51:24-04

TOKYO — Michael Phelps is now in a broadcast seat, a mere observer rather than the driving force of U.S. swimming.

Yet there is no need to fret about what he left behind.

The Americans are off to a flying start at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, earning six of 12 medals on the first morning of finals.

They showed no signs of slipping even without the most decorated athlete in Olympic history.

From Chase Kalisz winning the 400-meter individual medley to Kieran Smith pulling out a bronze in his first major international competition, there was plenty of red, white and blue on the medal podium.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight