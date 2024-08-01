Watch Now
Lee Kiefer gets her 3rd Olympic gold as the US wins a team fencing event for the first time

Paris Olympics Fencing
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
United States' Lee Kiefer, right, reacts as she competes with Italy's Martina Favaretto in the women's team foil final match during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Paris Olympics Fencing
PARIS (AP) — Lee Kiefer has become the first American fencer to win three Olympic gold medals as the U.S. got its first-ever team fencing gold in women’s team foil at the Paris Olympics. The team of two-time individual gold medalist Kiefer, silver medalist Lauren Scruggs, Jacqueline Dubrovich and Maia Weintraub held on for a 45-39 win over Italy in the gold-medal bout. Scruggs faced a late rally from Italy’s Arianna Errigo, who cut an eight-point U.S. lead to three, but the 21-year-old took the next three points to close out the win and celebrated with a shout of delight.

