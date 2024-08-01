Lee Kiefer gets her 3rd Olympic gold as the US wins a team fencing event for the first time

PARIS (AP) — Lee Kiefer has become the first American fencer to win three Olympic gold medals as the U.S. got its first-ever team fencing gold in women’s team foil at the Paris Olympics. The team of two-time individual gold medalist Kiefer, silver medalist Lauren Scruggs, Jacqueline Dubrovich and Maia Weintraub held on for a 45-39 win over Italy in the gold-medal bout. Scruggs faced a late rally from Italy’s Arianna Errigo, who cut an eight-point U.S. lead to three, but the 21-year-old took the next three points to close out the win and celebrated with a shout of delight.

