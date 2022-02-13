Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

Skiers struggle as real snow falls on Winter Olympics

items.[0].image.alt
Luca Bruno/AP
A course worker stands in the finish area of the men's giant slalom course as the snow comes down at the alpine ski venue at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Beijing Olympics Snow Photo Gallery
Posted at 10:03 AM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 10:03:53-05

BEIJING — The Winter Olympics finally look like the Winter Olympics.

Real snow fell in Beijing for the first time since the Olympics began.

It gave the city the appearance and feel of a real Winter Games.

There was also fresh snow in the mountains where events have been contested on artificial snow. It was mostly a welcome sight.

But up in the mountains it affected visibility and made it tougher for ski racers to make it down the hill in the first run of the two-leg giant slalom.

Women's slopestyle was postponed a day.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo