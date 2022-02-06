Watch
Snowboarding shines, New Zealand gets 1st Winter Games win

Gregory Bull/AP
New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski Synnott, United States's Julia Marino, and Australia's Tess Coady celebrate after the women's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Posted at 10:28 AM, Feb 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-06 10:28:56-05

ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Zoi Sadowski Synnott captured New Zealand's first gold medal in Winter Olympic history by winning the title in women's slopestyle.

The 20-year-old was one of the few to put down a clean run on a supersized course where hardpacked snow and bone-cold wind chills made things difficult on all 12 finalists.

That included two-time defending champion Jamie Anderson, who finished ninth.

Sadowski Synnott went into her last of three runs trailing American Julia Marino but came up big.

She landed a double-cork 1080 on the second jump.

And then she repeated the double cork in a different direction the way she did in her victory at the Winter X Games last month when she became the first woman to pull it off.

