Taylor County bursting with pride & excitement with Campbellsville University alumna competing in Olympics

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Taylor County residents are turning their attention to the 2020 Summer Olympics as a Campbellsville University graduate gets her first chance on the world stage.

Kayla Miracle is fulfilling a lifelong dream by representing Team USA in the women’s 62 kg wrestling weight class at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

This is Miracle’s first Olympics, but she is also a medal-winning wrestler in U.S. national and international competitions.

“She’s always been a different level athlete,” said Lee Miracle, Kayla’s dad, and wrestling coach. “I’m extremely proud of everything she’s accomplished.”

Miracle said his daughter expressed an interest in wrestling as a four-year-old. He said her passion and dedication are what make her shine and stand out from the rest.

“She always tries to outdo everything those around her are doing,” he said. “She has no barriers.

Kayla Miracle enrolled at Campbellsville University and moved to Kentucky in 2014.

She joined the newly created women’s wrestling program and quickly made a name for herself. Miracle is a four-time Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Association College National champion.

“She just set the world on fire while she was here,” said Campbellsville native Richard Robards.

The Campbellsville community wrapped its arms around Miracle and it continues to embrace and celebrate her.

Images of Miracle hang inside businesses, line the streets, and decorate buildings throughout Campbellsville.

The announcement Miracle would compete in the Summer Olympics has the town beaming with even more pride.

“It’s really crazy honestly because she’s just Kayla from Campbellsville and she’s going to the Olympics. She’s an absolute hero to all of us,” said Poppi Harden.

“Doesn't surprise me. If you knew her, you knew that she was going to make the Olympics. There was no question because she's awesome,” said Jeff Wright.

“I’m just so proud of her and I’m so excited to see how it turns out,” said Hope Miracle, Kayla’s sister. “She has fans all over the place that are rooting for her and I know she feels it.”

While COVID-19 restrictions mean the seats will be empty when Miracle steps onto the mat in Tokyo, cheers for her will sound loud and clear in Campbellsville.

