Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

UK athlete Will Shaner wins Olympic gold in 10-meter air rifle competition

items.[0].image.alt
Twitter: @TeamUSA
Will Shaner
Posted at 9:17 AM, Jul 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-25 09:17:35-04

TOKYO (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky athlete Will Shaner won the 10-meter rifle competition Sunday.

He beat China's Sheng Lihao by .07 points.

Shaner is a member of the National Champion University of Kentucky Rifle Team.

He is the youngest man to qualify for an Olympic rifle competition at 20 years old.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight