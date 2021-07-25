UK athlete Will Shaner wins Olympic gold in 10-meter air rifle competition

TOKYO (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky athlete Will Shaner won the 10-meter rifle competition Sunday.

He beat China's Sheng Lihao by .07 points.

Will Shaner, the youngest man to compete for @TeamUSA in a rifle event, won gold in the 10-meter air rifle. #TokyoOlympics x @USAShooting pic.twitter.com/LVJXEyxL37 — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 25, 2021

Shaner is a member of the National Champion University of Kentucky Rifle Team.

He is the youngest man to qualify for an Olympic rifle competition at 20 years old.