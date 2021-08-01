UK fencer to bring home bronze medal

TOKYO — University of Kentucky med student and fencer Gerek Meinhardt is bringing home a bronze medal in the men's team foil competition.

He previously won a bronze medal in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Meinhardt is from Lexington and started his first year of medical school at UK during the COVID-19 shutdown in the summer of 2020.

He is married to Olympian Lee Kiefer, who recently won gold in Tokyo.