UK fencer to bring home bronze medal

TOKYO — University of Kentucky med student and fencer Gerek Meinhardt is bringing home a bronze medal in the men's team foil competition.
#Bronze | #USA | #Fencing— Olympics (@Olympics) August 1, 2021
It’s a bronze medal for the @TeamUSA men’s foil team!#StrongerTogether | #Tokyo2020 | @FIE_fencing pic.twitter.com/bpt6dsBoMB
He previously won a bronze medal in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.
Meinhardt is from Lexington and started his first year of medical school at UK during the COVID-19 shutdown in the summer of 2020.
He is married to Olympian Lee Kiefer, who recently won gold in Tokyo.