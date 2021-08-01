Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

UK fencer to bring home bronze medal

items.[0].image.alt
Twitter: @GerekMeinhardt
Gerek Meinhardt
Posted at 9:27 AM, Aug 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-01 09:27:20-04

TOKYO — University of Kentucky med student and fencer Gerek Meinhardt is bringing home a bronze medal in the men's team foil competition.

He previously won a bronze medal in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Meinhardt is from Lexington and started his first year of medical school at UK during the COVID-19 shutdown in the summer of 2020.

He is married to Olympian Lee Kiefer, who recently won gold in Tokyo.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo