Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Riedel/AP
The United States team of Allyson Felix, Athing Mu, Dalilah Muhammad and Sydney Mclaughlin, from left, celebrate winning the gold medal in the final of the women's 4 x 400-meter relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Tokyo Olympics Athletics
Posted at 8:24 AM, Aug 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-08 08:24:50-04

TOKYO — Over nine days at the near-empty Olympic Stadium, the women of track and field delivered a memorable show.

Some of the athletes who defined Olympic track in Tokyo were Allyson Felix, Sydney McLaughlin, Sifan Hassan, Raven Saunders and Elaine Thompson-Herah.

The sport needed a good boost after a year-long delay and with the absence of Usain Bolt.

The women delivered.

Not with the feel-good vibe Bolt provided, but with inspiring performances and messages that showed the heart of their sport was still beating strong.

Some highlights included McLaughlin's world-record hurdles run, Hassan's three medals in the three longest races and Thompson-Herah's return from injury to win golds in the marquee sprints.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo