Oscar Tshiebwe: 'A week or two' away from decision on future

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky basketball star Oscar Tshiebwe said he is a "week or two" away from announcing his decision about his future.

"God is going to answer me soon," Tshiebwe said of his future in basketball. "Because he has great plans for me and everybody's going to know what is my next move soon."

LEX 18 caught up with Tshiebwe in Harrodsburg, where he spoke to a packed crowd at Campbellsville University - Harrodsburg Athletic Complex. He was invited to speak on the first night of GO TELL Ministries' crusade series.

Tshiebwe said he feels compelled to testify about his strong faith.

"It's one of the things I want to do to help my brothers and sisters everywhere because if God has put a light on you, you should not just hide it for yourself," Tshiebwe said. "You gotta share it with a lot of different people."

Tshiebwe also spoke about the influence of his parents, and joked about his mom's tendency to keep him humble.

"I told my mom, 'I'm the National Player of the Year,'" Tshiebwe recounted. "She said, 'Wow, that's good. But how are your grades?'"

Tshiebwe said he is eager to be reunited with his mother in the United States, where she can watch him play basketball in person.

"It would just change a lot of things for me," he said.

Larry Vaught, a sports writer known for his online outlet, 'Vaughts' Views,' said he believes Tshiebwe will return to University of Kentucky for another year, instead of declaring for the NBA draft.

"I think he's leaning to come back," Vaught said. "I really do. I think he'd like to get his mother here. What better place for her to come and live her first year in the United States than in Lexington where he's already comfortable?"

