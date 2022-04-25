Oscar Tshiebwe speaks to young athletes at FCA banquet

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Oscar Tshiebwe, the University of Kentucky standout and consensus National Player of the Year, continued his tour evangelizing around the commonwealth Sunday.

A little less than a week after he announced his return for another season in Lexington, Tshiebwe appeared at the Central Kentucky Fellowship of Christian Athletes' banquet.

Never one to be shy about professing his faith, Tshiebwe shared with the crowd how his faith has guided him through his accomplishments and his struggles.

"People told me negative things," Tshiebwe said, recounting difficult days after arriving in the United States at age 15. "One thing I remembered my dad used to say, 'Whenever you feel like you're down, go open your bible. Just open your bible and start reading it. You're going to find something is going to motivate you.'"

Tshiebwe has credited Aaron Hogue, the director of Central KY FCA, as a person who has helped him along his spiritual journey.