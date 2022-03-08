Oscar Tshiebwe wins SEC Player of the Year, Washington and Wheeler earn All-SEC distinction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (LEX 18) — Kentucky junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe was named the Southeastern Conference's Player of the Year. Tshiebwe was also an All-SEC First Team selection and was also a member of the All-Defensive Team.

Three UK players in total were honored with postseason honors by the league's coaches Tuesday.

TyTy Washington Jr. and Sahvir Wheeler earned All-SEC Second Team accolades, with Washington also adding All-Freshman Team distinction.

Tshiebwe becomes the 10th player in school history to win the coaches' SEC Player of the Year award and the fifth in 13 seasons under John Calipari (six counting Malik Monk's AP honor in 2017).

Tshiebwe is not only averaging a double-double but also doing so with a considerable margin—averaging a team-best 17.3 points and a nation-leading 15.3 rebounds per game. On the defensive end, he is the only major conference player averaging at least 1.5 blocked shots and 1.5 steals per game.

Wheeler earned All-SEC Second Team honors for the second-consecutive season after also earning the distinction a year ago while at Georgia. It also marks the second-consecutive season Wheeler is leading the SEC in assists.

With 187 assists this season, Wheeler ranks 10th in UK single-season history in the category. He is just eight assists shy of breaking into the top five. With Wheeler directing the offense, UK has scored 90 or more points in seven games this season. That's the most since the 2016-17 season.

Washington is averaging 12.2 points, 4.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 46.3% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range. He is the only freshman in the country meeting those standards. He reeled in five SEC Freshman of the Week honors this season.

