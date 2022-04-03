Watch
Sports

Actions

Oscar Tshiebwe wins the Naismith Trophy

Oscar Tshiebwe wins the Naismith Trophy
SEC Vanderbilt Kentucky Basketball
Chris O'Meara/AP
Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt in the Southeastern Conference men's tournament Friday, March 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
SEC Vanderbilt Kentucky Basketball
Posted at 12:52 PM, Apr 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-03 12:52:07-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The awards have continued to roll in for Tshiebwe and today was a big one.

Tshiebwe was awarded the Naismith Trophy which is presented to the nation’s best player by the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame. This comes a day after winning the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award.

thumbnail_image001.jpg

The Naismith Trophy has been presented to the best player in college basketball since Lew Alcindor, who later changed his name to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, received the first honor in 1969.

Tshiebwe joins Anthony Davis as a recipient of the award from Kentucky.

Tshiebwe had an outstanding season, averaging a team-best 17.4 points and leading the nation with 15.1 rebounds. Tshiebwe is the first Division I player to average 15 points and rebounds per game since Lewis Llyod and Larry Smith during the 1979-1980 season.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo