Oscar Tshiebwe wins the Naismith Trophy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The awards have continued to roll in for Tshiebwe and today was a big one.

Tshiebwe was awarded the Naismith Trophy which is presented to the nation’s best player by the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame. This comes a day after winning the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award.

UK ATHLETICS

The Naismith Trophy has been presented to the best player in college basketball since Lew Alcindor, who later changed his name to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, received the first honor in 1969.

Tshiebwe joins Anthony Davis as a recipient of the award from Kentucky.

Tshiebwe had an outstanding season, averaging a team-best 17.4 points and leading the nation with 15.1 rebounds. Tshiebwe is the first Division I player to average 15 points and rebounds per game since Lewis Llyod and Larry Smith during the 1979-1980 season.