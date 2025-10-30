Otega Oweh named Preseason Player of the Year, Preseason teams announced

Otega Oweh has been named the SEC Coaches Preseason Player of the Year, and preseason teams have been announced.
A release provided the following list of 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Coaches Preseason All-SEC teams.
First Team
Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama
Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn
Alex Condon, Florida
Otega Oweh, Kentucky
Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State
Second Team
Boogie Fland, Florida
Malik Dia, Ole Miss
Mark Mitchell, Missouri
Nate Ament, Tennessee
Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Tennessee
Third Team
Aden Holloway, Alabama
Darius Acuff Jr, Arkansas
Karter Knox, Arkansas
D.J. Wagner, Arkansas
Thomas Haugh, Florida