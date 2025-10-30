Otega Oweh named Preseason Player of the Year, Preseason teams announced

Otega Oweh has been named the SEC Coaches Preseason Player of the Year, and preseason teams have been announced.

A release provided the following list of 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Coaches Preseason All-SEC teams.

First Team

Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama

Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn

Alex Condon, Florida

Otega Oweh, Kentucky

Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State

Second Team

Boogie Fland, Florida

Malik Dia, Ole Miss

Mark Mitchell, Missouri

Nate Ament, Tennessee

Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Tennessee

Third Team

Aden Holloway, Alabama

Darius Acuff Jr, Arkansas

Karter Knox, Arkansas

D.J. Wagner, Arkansas

Thomas Haugh, Florida