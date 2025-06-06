Otega Oweh to host inaugural youth basketball camp

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky men's basketball rising senior Otega Oweh is set to share his passion for basketball with the local community with his upcoming youth basketball camp.

The Otega Oweh Basketball ProCamp will take place on July 23rd at Sports Center - Lexington. The camp is open to boys and girls in grades 1-8 and will focus on basketball fundamentals and fun. Participants will have the opportunity to work directly with Oweh as they learn new techniques, improve their overall performance, engage in position-specific drills, compete in interactive games, and listen to motivational discussions led by Oweh himself.

Campers will have the first opportunity to meet and learn from Otega following his return to Lexington, ask questions, and receive feedback on their performance - ensuring that participants leave with new knowledge and memories to last a lifetime.

Each participant will receive an individual photo with Oweh and have the opportunity to bring an item to camp to be signed.

To learn more about the Otega Oweh Basketball ProCamp, visit OtegaOwehCamp.com Interested participants are encouraged to sign up early to secure their spot as capacity is limited.