Oxendine gives UK another big defensive lineman

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky football has landed another big man on the defensive line with North Hardin tackle, Octavious Oxendine picking the Wildcats over Tennessee, North Carolina and Purdue. And after he made his decision Wednesday afternoon, news traveled fast.

.@UKCoachStoops was interrupted by @vincemarrow in the middle of his signing day presser saying @octaviousoxend1 committed to @UKFootball. All smiles after that. pic.twitter.com/8KJPe1TE4g — Eli Gehn (@EliGehnTV) December 18, 2019

Oxendine is the 4th best player in Kentucky for the Class of 2020 and he's ranked 24th nationally at the defensive tackle position. The Wildcats have signed eight offensive and defensive linemen in the Class of 2020.

According to Rivals.com, Kentucky's defensive line class of five 4/5 stars is second only to Clemson.

