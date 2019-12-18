Menu

Oxendine gives UK another big defensive lineman

UK 2020 defensive line ranked No. 2 behind Clemson
Posted: 4:08 PM, Dec 18, 2019
Updated: 2019-12-18 16:15:47-05
Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky football has landed another big man on the defensive line with North Hardin tackle, Octavious Oxendine picking the Wildcats over Tennessee, North Carolina and Purdue. And after he made his decision Wednesday afternoon, news traveled fast.

Oxendine is the 4th best player in Kentucky for the Class of 2020 and he's ranked 24th nationally at the defensive tackle position. The Wildcats have signed eight offensive and defensive linemen in the Class of 2020.

According to Rivals.com, Kentucky's defensive line class of five 4/5 stars is second only to Clemson.

