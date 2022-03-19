'Please steer your disappointment and anger toward me,' Coach Cal sends a message to Big Blue Nation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After a tough loss and a first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament, Coach John Calipari sent out a message to Kentucky fans.

"I feel for our team, our fans and our staff. This team deserved something good to happen because of how they worked and what great teammates they became. Our fans deserved it too."

The no. 2 seeded Wildcats were upset Wednesday night against the no. 15 Saint Peters Peacocks. The Wildcats' last first-round exit was in 2008 against Marquette.

"This team didn’t disappoint and I remain proud and fond of each of these players. Please steer your disappointment and anger toward me. These kids did this for all of the BBN and I wish I could have dragged them over the finish line," Cal went on to say in the Facebook post.

Cal went on to talk about how his focus is fully on the program and the future. "My focus is on these kids and recruiting so we continue being a program that has a chance to do something special EVERY YEAR. The culture we've built in this program expects that and demands it. I love and appreciate our fans!!"