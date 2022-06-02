Watch
Sports

Actions

Police: UK football signee arrested, charged with battery in connection to deadly Georgia shooting

Police lights
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE: Police Lights
Police lights
Posted at 5:12 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 17:23:11-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A University of Kentucky football signee has been arrested and is facing charges in relation to a shooting in Georgia.

On Thursday, Quentel Jones, 19, of Fort Valley, Georgia, was arrested and charged with battery in reference to the death of Brandon Godwin, according to the Fort Valley, Georgia Police Department.

Jones is being held at the Peach County Law Enforcement Center.

A UK Spokesperson says "We are aware and are monitoring the situation. We have no additional comment at this time."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo