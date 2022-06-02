Police: UK football signee arrested, charged with battery in connection to deadly Georgia shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A University of Kentucky football signee has been arrested and is facing charges in relation to a shooting in Georgia.

On Thursday, Quentel Jones, 19, of Fort Valley, Georgia, was arrested and charged with battery in reference to the death of Brandon Godwin, according to the Fort Valley, Georgia Police Department.

Jones is being held at the Peach County Law Enforcement Center.

A UK Spokesperson says "We are aware and are monitoring the situation. We have no additional comment at this time."