Proposed Lexington Soccer Club stadium location in discussion

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Sporting Club wants to build a 12-field soccer complex, with 750 parking spots, and a nearby stadium on 150 acres located between Newtown Pike and Russell Cave Road.

A Board of Adjustment hearing Tuesday afternoon will determine if the plans to build the soccer complex in this location can move forward. The Urban County Board of Adjustment will vote on the zoning of the land.

Anderson Communities, on behalf of Lexington Sporting Club, applied to change the zoning of the land so the complex can be built.

Some are concerned about the club's plans for a sports complex in this location, including Fayette Alliance. The non-profit has expressed concerns with the long-term consequences of changing the zoning for that land.

They say the project would bring too much traffic, noise, and light, potentially harming horse farms and other agriculture operations in the area, and changing the character of development in this corridor.

The BOA hearing is open to the public and is set for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.