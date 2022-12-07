Purdue's Jeff Brohm leaving to coach at Louisville, ESPN reports

Purdue's Jeff Brohm is finalizing that will take him back home to coach at his alma mater, according to ESPN.

ESPN's Chris Low broke the news Wednesday morning, citing sources. The deal would be for six years and around $35 million, according to Low.

Brohm has coached six seasons at Purdue and had led the Boilermakers to a 36-34 record and four bowl games.

Before joining Purdue, Brohm coached at Western Kentucky for three seasons.

Brohm had turned down a chance to coach Louisville four years ago, the last time it was open.

Brohm is a Louisville native and played football at the University of Louisville from 1989 to 1993. He also served as an assistant for six seasons under coaches Bobby Petrino andSteve Kragthorpe.

WRTV has reached out to Purdue for a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.