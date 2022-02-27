Queens of the HCAC! Transy Women win fourth straight conference championship!

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Transylvania women's basketball team OWN the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference. The Lady Pioneers claimed their fourth consecutive HCAC Tournament championship, defeating Anderson University 81-51 Saturday at the Clive M. Beck Center.

With the win, Transylvania remains undefeated at 24-0 overall, earning an automatic qualification bid to the 2022 NCAA Division III Women's Basketball Tournament. The Lady Pioneers won the conference tournament championship, adding on to their regular season conference title.

From the opening tip, Transylvania was on a mission, going on a 16-0 run to start the game. The Lady Pioneers also got after it on defense holding the Ravens to 7-24 shooting in the first half. Transy took a 50-17 lead into halftime and never looked back.

Junior guards Madison Kellione and Kennedi Stacy were both named to the All-Tournament team, while Stacy was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament after scoring a game-high 24 points in the championship.

So what's next for Transylvania and their unforgettable 2021-22 season? The Lady Pioneers will find out their next opponent on Monday, February 28 at 2:30 pm during the 2022 NCAA Division III Women's selection show.

