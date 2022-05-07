$1,000 mint julep raises money for a good cause

CHURCHILL DOWNS, Ky. (LEX18) — The Kentucky Derby is all about traditions, and one of those is the Charity Mint Julep.

The mint julep is, of course, a staple on Kentucky Derby day. It's one of the biggest traditions on the first Saturday in May. If you're able to shell out some big bucks for one, you can get a very special mint julep and help support a charitable cause at the same time.

Leading up to Kentucky Derby 148, Churchill Downs announced this year's $1,000 mint julep.

"We are honored today to continue one of our storied Kentucky Derby traditions. The $1,000 Mint Julep Charity program," said Michael Anderson, the Churchill Downs President of Operations.

The charity program from Kentucky Derby sponsor Woodford Reserve and in honor of Derby 148, are 148 Charity Julep cups. 130 of them are silver and are selling for $1,000. 18 are gold plated and are going for $2,500.

Each cup has red rubies in the shape of a horseshoe on one side and an engraving of a thoroughbred on the other.

So what about the drink itself? It celebrates the historical connections between Kentucky and France Ver-sales...Ver-sigh anyone?? It uses ingredients coming from the Palace of Versailles, like orange, lemon, pomegranate, and honey.

"This year's $1,000 Mint Julep ingredients really highlight the famous hothouse or nursery at Versailles, the home of the bourbon kings," said Chris Morris, the Master Distiller at Woodford Reserve.

Of course, you add in two ounces of Woodford Reserve, crushed ice, and mint. A different take on the traditional mint julep, a twist, all for a good cause.

This year, the proceeds from the $1,000 Charity Mint Julep program will benefit Old Friends Farm in Georgetown. The thoroughbred retirement farm is where racehorses, even past Derby winners, go to retire.